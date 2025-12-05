Pakistani influencer Pyari Maryam dies at 26, husband gives health update on newborn twins

Pakistani influencer Pyari Maryam has passed away at the age of 26 due to severe complications during childbirth, The Siasat Daily reported on Friday, December 5. Maryam died on Thursday, December 4, in Lahore, as she developed critical complications shortly after giving birth to twin boys. Pakistani influencer Pyari Maryam and her husband Ahsan Ali.(Instagram/pyarimaryam_)

Husband Ahsan Ali shares details

“Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. Dear Maryam has passed away. Everyone is requested to pray that may Allah, the Lord of Honor, forgive her and elevate her ranks,” Ahsan said in a statement on her Instagram Stories translated to English by US Weekly.

In addition to the statement, Ahsan shared two images of his late wife. In one, she can be seen smiling while wearing a hijab, while the other one shows her lying in a hospital bed.

In another post on her Instagram Stories, Ahsan shared a picture of their twin sons.

“Alhamudlillah, both little babies are completely safe. Please avoid spreading false rumors, and pray for our dear Maryam,” read the English translation of his statement.

Screenshot of Ahsan Ali's statement on his wife's Instagram Stories.(Instagram)

Who was Pyari Maryam?

Pyari Maryam was a Pakistani vlogger who was known for her soft-spoken style and family-friendly content. She had gained a large fan following, both in and outside Pakistan, even in India. According to The Siasat Daily, she had 1.4 lakh followers on Instagram and around two million on TikTok.

She presented herself in a simple and innocent manner and often brought her husband in front of the camera too. Her apparent warmth endeared her to a large number of online users. She had also shared the excitement of approaching motherhood with her followers. Unfortunately, she won’t be able to experience the joy of motherhood and speak about it to her fans.

Also Read: Badshah set to be first Indian rapper to perform at London's iconic O2 Arena; see details inside

The rumours that her husband referred to were regarding the safety of the children. There were reports in the media suggesting that the children had not survived either. But Ahsan clarified the matter, posting a picture of the twins with their faces covered with graphical hearts.

Reactions to Pyari Maryam’s death

According to The Siasat Daily, some prominent social media influencers have come forward to express their grief over the death of Maryam and send their condolences to the family.

Social media personalities like Fatima Jaffery and Ken Doll expressed their sentiments. The former talked about the fragile nature of pregnancy and requested people to keep the departed soul in their prayers. Ken Doll described Maryam as “the sweetest soul.”

Also Read: Allu Arjun assures further support for Pushpa 2 stampede victim after flak; Dil Raju says actor already gave ₹3.20 crore

FAQs

Who was Pyari Maryam?

She was a popular influencer from Pakistan with a large fan following on Instagram and TikTok.

What is the cause of her death?

She is believed to have died due to complications in childbirth.

What is the name of Pyari Maryam’s husband?

Her husband’s name is Ahsan Ali.