Badshah set to be first Indian rapper to perform at London's iconic O2 Arena; see details inside

Badshah is set to become the first Indian rapper to perform at The O2 Arena in London, where he will have his concert on March 22. Badshah is set to perform at London's The O2 Arena.

The event is produced and promoted by TCO Group, in partnership with TM Ventures and Rock On Music.

Badshah to perform at The O2 in 2026

"Fans can expect a landmark live spectacle as Badshah commands the arena with an expansive three-hour performance, featuring his chart-topping hits, cult favourites and recent anthems from across his decade-long catalogue," according to a press release.

Badshah said performing at The O2 is "more than a milestone" for him. "It’s a dream I’ve carried for years. Desi hip hop belongs on the global stage, and this show is our declaration. London, we’re about to make history together — louder, prouder and bigger than ever. 22nd March 2026 will be a night we remember forever," he said in a statement.

Badshah will perform at The O2 Arena in London in March 2026.

About the concert

The general ticket sales will start on December 12. Neal Karia, managing director of TCO Group, added, “This concert is a historic milestone for South Asian music globally. Badshah leading The O2 demonstrates the scale, ambition and global appeal of Indian music. It’s a celebration of talent, culture and the movement Badshah has built over generations."

Alaap Gosher, co-founder and director of TM Ventures said, “Badshah performing at the O2 Arena is a defining milestone for Indian hip-hop. He has worked tirelessly, reinvented himself time and again, and built a deep connection with fans across the world. This moment is a celebration of his journey, his courage, and his belief in Indian hip-hop. At TM Ventures, we’re committed to scaling these opportunities and taking our artists to the world’s biggest stages."

Last year, Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh performed at The O2.