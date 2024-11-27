Pakistani man wears 35-foot cash garland worth 1 lakh PKR on wedding day. Watch

A Pakistani groom is making headlines in India for his unique wedding accessory - a 35-foot garland made entirely out of currency notes. According to Pakistani news website The Daily Guardian, the garland was a gift to the groom from his brother. A Pakistani groom wears a 35-foot garland on his wedding day(YouTube/@MuhammadIlyas-l2n)

Crafted using nearly 2,000 banknotes, the garland was worth an estimated 1 lakh Pakistani rupees (30,000 INR approximately).

Banknotes of ₹50 and ₹75 were used in the making of the garland, which stretched 35 feet and took up much of the aisle at the venue. The head-turning accessory has since become the talk of town.

Viral video

According to reports, a resident of the Kotla Jam area in Punjab, Pakistan had the cash garland prepared as a wedding gift for his brother. Footage that has gone viral online highlights the size of the garland, which required a group of six to seven men to carry it.

The viral video shows the group carefully carrying the garland towards the groom as wedding guests watched in surprise. It was then placed around the groom’s neck.

Watch the video below:

The video has sparked much amusement on social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube, where it has collected thousands of views and reactions.

“Anything can happen in Pakistan,” wrote one Instagram user. “He’s wearing the entire country’s GDP,” another quipped.

Remarkably enough, this is the second time in less than a month that a wedding garland has made headlines in the subcontinent. A few days ago, a groom in Uttar Pradesh went viral online after he was filmed chasing down a thief who stole his garland of cash. This groom from UP was seen climbing on a moving mini-truck during the high-stake chase, retrieving his stolen garland and then bashing up the thief.