'Nitish Kumar, withdraw support...': Akhilesh vs BJP over JP garland row

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday exhorted Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar to withdraw support from the Narendra Modi government at the Centre because “a socialist” was prevented from garlanding the statue of Jayaprakash Narayan. Akhilesh Yadav reached the JPNIC late on Thursday night. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The authorities in Lucknow stopped him from accessing the statue on Thursday, prompting a protest by Samajwadi Party workers.

Nitish Kumar's JDU is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

"Many of the socialist people are in the government and helping the government to continue. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar emerged from his (Jai Prakash Narayan) movement, this is a chance for Nitish Kumar to withdraw support from the government which is not allowing a socialist to pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary," he said.

Jayaprakash Narayan or JP was a Gandhian freedom fighter who campaigned against the Indira Gandhi government before and during the Emergency.

"We celebrate his birth anniversary...This govt is trying to stop us from garlanding him, but we did it on the road. They are conspiring to sell this museum and hence they have covered JPNIC. Just think that the government, which is trying to sell the museum built to respect Jai Prakash Narayan, how can you expect that they will protect the Constitution?" he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said Akhilesh Yadav must refrain from such political stunts.

"If he wants to give honest tribute to Jai Prakash Narayan, he will break his alliance with those parties, against which Jai Prakash ji raised his voice during the emergency and went to jail...he also knows that there is work going on and there are other ways to pay respect," she added.

The Lucknow Development Authority had written to the party that the JP Narayan Convention Centre project was under construction.

"The construction material is kept in an unplanned manner and due to the rainy season there is a possibility of the presence of unwanted living creatures. The site has not been found suitable for garlanding/visiting from the security point of view of Akhilesh Yadav, former chief minister, who has Z-Plus security," the LDA said in its letter dated October 10.

With inputs from PTI, ANI