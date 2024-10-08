Parents 'livid' after California teacher gives extra marks for skipping toilet breaks

A California teacher has come under fire after being accused of implementing a controversial and, some argue, cruel bathroom policy. According to a post shared by a concerned parent on social media, the teacher allegedly offers students extra academic points if they avoid taking bathroom breaks during class. The post, which has gone viral, has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for serious action against the teacher. A California teacher faced backlash for rewarding students with extra credit for not using bathrooms. (Unsplash)

Bathroom break bonus points stir debate

The incident came to light when the mother of a student revealed the bizarre rule on X (formerly Twitter), where she detailed how her daughter’s maths teacher only allows one bathroom pass per week. If students manage to avoid using it, they are rewarded with academic bonus points. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed her outrage in the post, writing, "I am livid," but did not disclose her daughter's age.

In her post, the mother further explained the internal conflict she faces. “My daughter thinks I’m overreacting, but I want to email the teacher and CC the principal. Am I wrong here?” she questioned, indicating the disagreement between her and her child over how to handle the situation.

Take a look here at the post:

Viral post gains attention

Shared on September 5, the mother’s post has since gained significant traction, garnering over 16 million views on X. It quickly ignited a broader debate about the teacher’s behaviour and whether such a policy could negatively impact students’ health.

One user commented, "Holding it in for an entire class is not just uncomfortable, but it can also lead to health issues." Another person shared a similar experience involving the same teacher, stating, "My daughter held her pee for the last 30 minutes of class. This has to stop."

Many parents have expressed concerns over the health implications of this policy, with users pointing out that restricting bathroom breaks can lead to serious medical conditions. "This is absurd. The school needs to take immediate action," one commenter wrote. Another added, "It’s unacceptable to force students into this situation for the sake of extra credit."