Passenger praises Vistara airlines despite 6-hour flight delay. Here's why

X user Akshay Chaturvedi was all praises for Vistara even after his flight got delayed by six hours. Yes, you read that right. Chaturvedi shared how the airlines handled the 'mini crisis' and attended to all the passengers with a smile on their faces. A Vistara flight was delayed by six-hours,(HT Photo)

Chaturvedi, in his tweet, wrote, "First, 100/100 on honest communication, what’s in their hands and what’s not, apologising profusely, smile on their face. Second, ACs/ventilation on throughout, not even for a second trying to cut corners from their standard brand experience is." (Also Read: Surbhi Chandna slams Vistara for ‘mentally torturing’ her, says the staff is ‘incompetent’)

He also added that the passengers were served food every 45 minutes to an hour, and they were also taught about the external safety drill.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on January 14. Since being shared, it has gained close to 92,000 views and close to 800 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post and lauded Chaturvedi for praising the airline staff despite the massive delay.

Here's what people said about the post:

An individual wrote, "Very true, flights and communication in this season is actually get gulped by nature, but practising honest communication is actually a key to better customer service!"

A second added, "Yes, I agree. I travelled from Chandigarh to Mumbai and back by Vistara Airlines. Awesome experience despite the delays, the crew handled it well. We had a medical emergency on the flight which was also handled well. Ensuring no further delays."

"At least someone is there to understand and share the other side of the story. Being empathetic and grounded are some of the traits of a right leader," posted a third.