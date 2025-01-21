Passenger smokes weed on train; cop pulls his hair in dramatic altercation. Watch

A video recently surfaced on the microblogging platform X, showing a tense altercation between a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer and a passenger inside a crowded train coach. According to reports, the incident escalated after the passenger was seen smoking marijuana, which led to discomfort and concerns among other passengers in the coach. The video was shared on X.(x/@Gharkakalesh)

The video begins with the officer standing inside the coach as a voice off-camera says, “Sir, isko kaafi mana kiye, phir bhi pi raha tha” (Sir, he was warned multiple times, but he kept smoking). The officer responds, “Sab mana kiye phir bhi nahi maan raha hai” (Everyone told him to stop, but he didn’t listen).

The situation escalated when the officer, visibly frustrated, grabbed the man’s hair with a firm grip. In an attempt to assert control, the officer pulls the man’s head back and rotates it, as if to reprimand him for his defiant behaviour.

The video, captioned “Kalesh b/w Police and Guy inside Indian Railways over Smoking Video," sparked widespread reactions online. One user wrote, “Normally I don’t support police beating someone, but if the context of the video is correct, then that guy deserved to be publicly shamed & jailed after it. Though, I have no hope he will change; he will repeat it again.”

Take a look at the video:

Another commented, “Salute to that police officer who pointed that person.”

A user wrote, “Why is the police guy behaving like chhote chachaji?”

Another wrote, “Special schools and language to train Indian police , IAS , government officials , municipalities ....”

The exact location of the video has not been independently verified by HT.com.

