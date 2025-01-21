Menu Explore
Passenger smokes weed on train; cop pulls his hair in dramatic altercation. Watch

BySimran Singh
Jan 21, 2025 02:50 PM IST

A video showing a police officer reprimanding a passenger for drinking on a train went viral on social media. 

A video recently surfaced on the microblogging platform X, showing a tense altercation between a Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer and a passenger inside a crowded train coach. According to reports, the incident escalated after the passenger was seen smoking marijuana, which led to discomfort and concerns among other passengers in the coach.

The video was shared on X.(x/@Gharkakalesh)
The video was shared on X.(x/@Gharkakalesh)

The video begins with the officer standing inside the coach as a voice off-camera says, “Sir, isko kaafi mana kiye, phir bhi pi raha tha” (Sir, he was warned multiple times, but he kept smoking). The officer responds, “Sab mana kiye phir bhi nahi maan raha hai” (Everyone told him to stop, but he didn’t listen).

The situation escalated when the officer, visibly frustrated, grabbed the man’s hair with a firm grip. In an attempt to assert control, the officer pulls the man’s head back and rotates it, as if to reprimand him for his defiant behaviour.

Also read: Passengers hide bed sheets in luggage, railway employees catch them red-handed. Video

The video, captioned “Kalesh b/w Police and Guy inside Indian Railways over Smoking Video," sparked widespread reactions online. One user wrote, “Normally I don’t support police beating someone, but if the context of the video is correct, then that guy deserved to be publicly shamed & jailed after it. Though, I have no hope he will change; he will repeat it again.”

Take a look at the video:

Another commented, “Salute to that police officer who pointed that person.”

A user wrote, “Why is the police guy behaving like chhote chachaji?”

Also read: Students fall off moving Thar while attempting risky swag entry for farewell party. Video

Another wrote, “Special schools and language to train Indian police , IAS , government officials , municipalities ....”

The exact location of the video has not been independently verified by HT.com.

Also read: NRI charged 10,000 for ‘free’ wheelchair at station in Delhi: Railways reacts, cancels porter’s license

