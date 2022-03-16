People aboard a flight sing Baby Shark to cheer up crying kid. Watch

The Internet is filled with various kinds of videos. Amid them are those clips that can uplift your mood almost instantly. Just like this clip that showcases the random kindness of strangers on a flight. This is a video that may also leave you with a smile.

Instagram user Parikshit Balochi posted the video on Instagram. “Everyone on the plane passed the vibe check!!” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a text that reads, “Baby Shark to the rescue” and after seeing the video you will understand why. The clip shows people aboard the flight clapping their hands and singing the song to console and comfort a crying kid.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Cutest thing on the internet today,” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing community,” posted another. “Wow, such nice people,” shared a third. “Sweetest thing I have seen this week,” commented a fourth. Many also simply wrote “cute” or posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions to the video.

What are your thoughts on the video?

