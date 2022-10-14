People find ‘pizza pani puri’ with cheese hard to digest. Would you try it?

Indian street food has a huge variety to explore. But in this variety, nothing beats the taste of a delicious plate of pani puri. People around the world enjoy having this snack and don't miss out on having this whenever they get the opportunity. However, over the years, many people have also experimented with this dish. Sometimes these food experiments may turn out tasty; other times, the masses may not like them. And a recent experiment of pizza pani puri has surely divided the internet.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user @thebitsy_tales, you can see the making of this pizza pani puri. First, the vendor adds puris to a plate. He then tops it with vegetables, sauces, spices, and cheese and serves the dish.

Take a look at the pizza pani puri here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 4.3 million times, has more than one lakh likes and has several comments. Many people did not like this dish. One person in the comments wrote, "After Maggi, it is time to destroy gol gappas." Another person said, "No more experiment with panipuri, bruh." A third person added, "Pani puri is all about its pani. Where is the pani? iske sath majak nahi. iska koi or nam rakhle. (Pani puri is all about its pani. Where is the pani? Please don't joke with this. Keep a different name for this dish)." What do you think about this cheese pani puri?