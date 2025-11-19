‘Personal kyun ho rahe ho?’ Bengaluru founder chuckles at whacky job application

When Paras Chopra, founder of a Bengaluru-based AI lab, invited applications for the position of his executive assistant, he received one particular application that was clearly a joke — but it did have the desired impact of making him laugh. Bengaluru-based Paras Chopra was left amused by the job application.

The whacky job application

In the bizarre job application, the applicant refused to answer any question in a straightforward manner. Even basics like his name were evaded – he simply wrote “confidential hai”.

In the column asking why he should be hired, the candidate replied, “Why should you not? Give me one reason… can’t think of anything?? Huh?? Why ask such stupid questions.”

The job application further asked employees whether they are based in Bengaluru as the job is on-site. “Itna personal kyun ho rahe ho aap? (Why are you getting personal?)” the applicant said in response.

Requests to provide links to social media accounts and portfolio of work were also met with nonsensical replies.

Finally, the candidate apologised for wasting the recruiter’s time and explained that he just wanted to make them laugh. “Just wanted to sincerely apologize for this. I understand that the hiring committee spends a lot of time filtering applications and seeing applications like these would make them go crazy...but i would like them to know that life is short...its okay to go crazy sometimes. take a chill pill my bros! Peace,” he said.

Bengaluru founder reacts

Paras Chopra, founder of the AI lab Lossfunk, was much amused by the application. Sharing a screenshot of the responses on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “Ok, whoever filled this, you have my respect! Made me chuckle.”

Earlier this year, Chopra sold a majority stake in his bootstrapped startup Wingify to private equity firm Everstone for about $200 million. The acquisition has made Chopra, who owned 71% of Wingify, a millionaire.

He made approximately $142 million from the acquisition. However, since he is retaining a minority stake, his total net worth could be higher, depending on the value of his remaining stake and any other assets he owns.