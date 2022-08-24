Pet dog's 'welcome home gifts' for its human will make you laugh out loud. Watch

If you have watched enough videos of pets on the Internet or have one or more of yourself, then you probably know that these cute creatures like to bring little offerings to you every now and then. That is pretty much what can be seen in this particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going viral ever since. The video has been shared on the page that is dedicated to an adorable pet dog named Good Boy Ollie. With more than 5.51 lakh dedicated followers on its page, this dog is not only cute but also quite famous all over social media. And this particular video of it bringing some ‘welcome home gifts’ for its human is sure to make you laugh out loud and even relate to it if you have a pet of your own or have seen them up close.

According to its Instagram bio, this doggo also happens to be a ‘certified good boy’ and everybody on the Internet also vouches for the same. This video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that gives more context as to what is happening in the video and is routine for this particular dog’s human. “When you have a retriever, you have unlimited gifts,” it reads.

Watch the video right here:

Posted on August 12, this video has over 1.63 lakh likes on it so far.

“The gift that keeps on giving!” commented an Instagram user. “I love Ollie and I’ve never even met him,” posted another. Several other Instagram users have taken to the comments section of this viral dog video in order to tag their friends and loved ones to show them this video.