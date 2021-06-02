Home / Trending / ‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist
SpaceX founder Elon Musk.(REUTERS)
SpaceX founder Elon Musk.(REUTERS)
trending

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

The Space X CEO tweeted a picture with a caption that reads, “Found this pic of me as a child.”
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 08:13 PM IST

If you are someone who regularly follows Elon Musk on Twitter, you may be aware of the various tweets he shares. His latest one comes with a chuckle-worthy twist that has left people laughing out loud and may prompt you to giggle as well.

The Space X CEO tweeted a picture with a caption that reads, “Found this pic of me as a child.” What’s funny is that the image actually features a Shiba Inu, a breed of dog that is the face of cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Though amusing, the post didn’t surprise people as Musk often shares Dogecoin-related posts.

Take a look at the tweet:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the share has gathered more than 2.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s post with Dogecoin twist?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elon musk twitter

Related Stories

Elon Musk also reacted to a tweet documenting how his brother Kimbal Musk helped him. (File Photo)
Elon Musk also reacted to a tweet documenting how his brother Kimbal Musk helped him. (File Photo)
trending

This is how Elon Musk’s brother used to help him to board school bus on time

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 06:36 PM IST
What Elon Musk’s brother used to do may serve as a solution for you too if you're always running late for things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.