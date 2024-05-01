Picture of ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan as a gift? Groom’s unusual present to bride goes viral

When it comes to weddings, giving the perfect gift to the newlyweds is a thoughtful gesture that can leave a lasting impression. Many people put a great deal of effort into finding a meaningful and memorable gift that the couple will cherish for years to come. However, there are some who choose to take a more unconventional route when it comes to gift-giving. Recently, a groom surprised his bride with a rather offbeat present - a framed picture of ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Yes, you read that right! Snapshot of the bride and groom with a picture of Imran Khan.

A video of the groom gifting the portrait of Imran Khan was shared on X. The video shows the couple standing on a stage. As flowers shower upon them, the groom brings out a wrapped frame. As he opens it on the stage, a picture of Imran Khan is revealed. Once the bride sees it, she immediately bursts into laughter. (Also Read: Will serve in prison rather than striking deal to enslave Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on April 30. Since being posted, it has gained over six lakh views. The post also has close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, “Definitely gonna do this on my shadi with the love of my life."

A second posted, "Link with Imran Khan ins't a political affiliation, it's a love story!"

"Nice sarcasm," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Honestly how long before people step out in big numbers to have him out. This stuff is all good but isn’t really helping much," added a fourth.

A fifth shared, "Yeah it's their life, their call - but I wouldn't be associated with such a mindset of people."