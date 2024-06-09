Shah Rukh Khan meets Gautam Adani, wife at PM Modi's oath ceremony
PM Modi oath taking ceremony: A video of Shah Rukh Khan meeting Gautam Adani and his wife Priti Adani at the event has gone viral.
PM Modi oath taking ceremony: For the third consecutive term Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India. The event, taking place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, is attended by dignitaries from India and the world. Besides heads of the neighbouring nations, business tycoons, filmsters and other celebrities from India are attending the event. Expectedly, visuals from the event are making their way onto social media. One of those videos shows Shah Rukh Khan meeting Gautam Adani and his wife, Priti Adani.
ANI took to X to share a video that shows them meeting with each other. The video opens to show SRK, dressed in traditional black attire, bowing and smiling at Priti Adani, with Gautam Adani sitting beside her. The video also captures a glimpse of Akshay Kumar. The clip ends with Kumar shaking his hand with Anant Ambani.
Take a look at the video here:
Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 94,000 views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected close to 2,500 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.
What did X users say about this video of Shah Rukh Khan?
While one person wrote, "What an amazing moment," another simply posted, "Wow". A third reacted with a heart emoticon.
The swearing-in ceremony for PM Modi and the new NDA government concluded moments ago with the national anthem. BJP missed the majority mark, which is required to form the government on its own right. However, the BJP-led NDA has formed the present government with 71 ministers taking oath.
What are your thoughts on the video?
