PM Modi’s ‘special interaction’ with BJP worker who met him at Chennai airport before seeing his newborn twins

PM Narendra Modi took to X to share a “very special interaction” that he had with a BJP worker while at Chennai airport. In his tweet, the prime minister wrote about a BJP worker who had just become a father to twins, but went to receive PM Modi before meeting them. The image shows PM Modi with a BJP worker at the Chennai Airport. (Instagram/@narendramodi)

“A very special interaction! At Chennai airport, one of our Karyakartas, Shri Aswanth Pijai Ji was there to welcome me. He told me that his wife had just given birth to twins but he hadn’t met them yet. I told him he shouldn’t have come here and also conveyed my blessings to him and his family,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

“It is heartening to see that our party has such dedicated and devoted Karyakartas. Seeing such love and affection of our karyakartas makes me emotional,” he added. The post is complete with a picture of the prime minister and Pijai.

An X user also shared a video that shows the conversation between PM Modi and Pijai. In the video, Pijai says to the prime minister, “Judwa bacha hua hai humko [I had twins]”. To this, PM Modi says ‘Arey wah! Badhai ho [That's great! Congratulations]". He then goes on to ask if they’re doing well and Pijai tells him that he came to meet the PM and hasn't met the babies yet. The video ends with the PM saying “Arey aisa karta hai kya” [You shouldn’t do that]”.

How did X users react to the tweets?

Both tweets received several likes and comments from X users. “What a touching moment! Your interaction with Shri Aswanth Pijai Ji at Chennai airport, despite the joyous occasion of the birth of his twins, exemplifies the unwavering dedication of our party's Karyakartas. The depth of their commitment and the warmth of their affection truly make every interaction a special and emotional experience. May the spirit of such devoted individuals continue to strengthen the foundation of our party,” wrote an X user.

“It's all about the energy that you give them! Mutual respect takes everyone to places,” added another. “Nice video,” added a third.