Priyanka Gandhi tries hand at plucking tea leaves in Assam
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Assam, was on Tuesday seen plucking tea leaves with estate workers at Sadhuru tea garden in Biswanath district.
Dressed in a saree, the 49-year-old had a basket on her back balanced by a band on her head. She was also armoured with an apron at her waist as she took on the job of plucking tea leaves.
"The life of tea garden workers is full of truth and simplicity and their labour is valuable for the country. After sitting with them today, I understood their work, felt well being of their families and the difficulties of their life," Gandhi tweeted along with pictures of herself interacting with the tea workers.
"I will not forget the love I received from them," she added.
Earlier in the day, she received a rousing welcome at the tea garden, photos of which were shared by the Congress on their official Twitter handle.
On Monday, the Congress General Secretary had offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple.
Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6.
The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
