News / Trending / 'Proud and honoured': US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits Hornbill Festival in Nagaland

'Proud and honoured': US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits Hornbill Festival in Nagaland

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 03, 2023 01:21 PM IST

Eric Garcetti took to X to share his experience from the festival. He also added that he will be coming back to the festival next year.

The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland kick-started on December 1. Among the attendees at the festival, US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti also graced the event. He took to X to share his experience and a few pictures from his time there.

Eric Garcetti at Hornbill Festival in Nagaland. (X/@USAmbIndia)
Eric Garcetti at Hornbill Festival in Nagaland. (X/@USAmbIndia)

“The Hornbill Festival is mesmerizing. I’ve loved meeting so many people and learning about the different Naga communities they represent. I’m proud and honoured that the United States is joining Germany as the partner nation for this year’s festival. Nagaland’s extraordinary beauty, complex history, and rich indigenous cultural diversity and heritage make it unlike anywhere else in the world, and something you have to see to believe. I’m already marking my calendar to come back!” wrote Garcetti as he shared the pics. (Also Read: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti manages visa counter in New Delhi to meet applicants. Watch)

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared on December 2. Since being posted, it has gone viral with close to 52,000 likes. The share also has over 1,500 likes and numerous comments. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several expressed their joy over Garcetti visiting Nagaland for the Hornbill Festival.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, “Thank you so much for coming to Nagaland and especially during Hornbill #FestivalofFestivals. Hope, you've heard, seen and proven the unique history and traditions of the Nagas. God bless you and keep you."

A second commented, "Glad you’re having a good time."

"Love you, sir. Enjoy the real beauty of Bharat, and don't forget the tasty cuisines, sense the beauty of India."

