Tue, Nov 25, 2025
Pune man applauds Mumbai cab driver who refused to keep even 1 extra: ‘Professionalism in Mumbai runs on next level’

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 10:25 am IST

A Mumbai cab driver returned full change and refused even ₹1 extra, leaving a Pune passenger impressed.

In a city where fast-paced life often overshadows small acts of kindness, one Mumbai cab driver stood out for his honesty.

The passenger, Aditya Kondawar, shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter).(Pexels/Representational Image)
While travelling to Andheri West, a Pune man handed over 110 for a fare of 103 and told the driver to keep the change. To his surprise, the driver returned 7 and politely refused to accept the extra money.

The passenger, Aditya Kondawar, shared the incident on X (formerly Twitter), praising the driver’s integrity and professionalism.

“The driver didn't take it and gave me back 7. I told him it's okay, but still he didn't accept 1 extra,” the caption of the post reads.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.

Also Read: Mumbai cab driver teaches techie a lesson in 'grind culture' with a QR code. Here's how

Check out the post here:

“The professionalism in Mumbai runs on a next level, seriously,” Kondawar added.

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post quickly gained attention online, with many users applauding the driver’s honesty. Several users commented on how rare it is to see such behaviour, especially in the hustle of a big city like Mumbai.

One of the users commented, “I had the same experience in Mumbai taxis. It shocked me that they always used the meter; coming from Delhi, it was a pleasant surprise.”

Also Read: Mumbai woman praises Bengaluru cab driver who got her sandwiches mid-ride: 'Mujhe aap humesha yaad rahoge'

A second user commented, “Like any other city in Mumbai, you will find all kinds of people. Do not judge by one incident.”

A third user commented, “Honesty like that is rare, glad you experienced it in Mumbai.”

“When it comes to public transportation, especially autos and taxis, Mumbai wins hands down,” another user commented.

The post was shared on November 22, 2025, and since then, it has gained 2.30 lakh views and numerous comments.

