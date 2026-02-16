Pune resident drops ₹70k phone while riding bike, stranger returns it hours later: 'Din ka 1,000 kamata hoon'

Sometimes, help comes from the most unexpected places. In a world where people often worry about theft and scams, small acts of honesty can still restore faith in humanity. The man was riding through Keshav Nagar when his phone, a Samsung S25, slipped out of his pocket. (Pexels/Representational Image)

A recent Reddit post by a Pune resident has gone viral for showing how a stranger’s simple kindness turned a night of panic into a story of hope.

The Reddit user shared how he lost his ₹70,000 smartphone while riding his bike in Pune and how it was returned just a few hours later.

“Lost my ₹70k phone in Pune. What happened next restored my faith in people.” caption of the post reads.

Panic sets in: According to the post, the incident happened on February 12 at around 8:30 pm. The man was riding through Keshav Nagar when his phone, a Samsung S25, slipped out of his pocket. He did not notice when the phone fell onto the road.

Just five minutes later, at 8.35 pm, he realised his phone was missing.

“I rushed back and searched the road till 9 pm. Borrowed random people’s phones and kept calling my number, but no one answered,” he wrote.

By 9 pm, the man used Google Find My Device to remotely lock the phone. At 9:30 pm, he went to the police station. Officers asked him to file an online complaint and said they would look into the matter.

Kind stranger answers call: Since the man lived alone and had no spare phone, he emailed his girlfriend from his laptop and asked her to keep calling his number. At 10:30 pm, she finally reached someone who had picked up the phone.

“At 11 pm, I spoke to that person using my building guard’s phone. He said he had found the phone on the road,” the post adds.

As it was late, they decided to meet the next morning. True to his word, the man returned the phone without asking for anything.