Quirky job opening for chief dating officer goes viral: ‘Should have 1 breakup, 2 situationships’

Netflix taggers are paid to watch and categorise movies while sleep researchers and mattress companies hire people to test out beds and track their sleep cycles.

These are just some of the many bizarre jobs out there. In the corporate world, companies now have positions like Chief Happiness Officer (CHO) who is responsible for the happiness and well-being of an organisation's employees. A similar role was recently advertised by mentoring and consulting platform Topmate.

The company posted a job listing for a Chief Dating Officer (CDO). The position is not for a strategist or an MBA graduate but instead the firm wants someone well-versed in the art of love, heartbreak, and online dating culture.

"Are you the go-to friend for dating advice? We’re hiring someone who lives and breathes dating culture. The self-proclaimed matchmaker who can decode “ghosting,” “breadcrumbing,” and every new dating buzzword in the book? Well, we just swiped right on you," the post by Nimisha Chanda, the marketing lead of Topmate read.

The unique position had equally unique job requirements listed for it. "1.⁠ ⁠Should have experienced at least 1 breakup, 2 situationships and 3 dates (Receipts not required, but we’ll ask for the stories!) 2.⁠ ⁠⁠Should have knowledge of all the new dating terms and be daring enough to create new ones. 3.⁠ ⁠⁠Should have tried at least 2-3 dating apps (we’re looking for hands-on experience, no catfishing allowed!)" the post explained, sharing a link to the application form for the job.

As if this wasn’t quirky enough, the listing ended with a cheeky PS: The best applications would receive dates—not romantic ones, but actual ‘khajoor’ (Arabic for dates) from the Topmate team.

The job opening excited many on social media. One of them shared their enthusiasm for it by saying, "This is such a cool opening. I so want to do this."

"School me last bench pe baith kar FLAMES nikal kar logon ke match karwata tha, am I eligible?" asked one user.

