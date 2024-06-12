R Ashwin quizzes his daughter about T20 World Cup, she has a doubt: 'How many heads are there in Australia?'

Cricketer R Ashwin took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a fun chat with his daughters about the ongoing T20 World Cup. The premier off-spinner asked his daughters the match they were watching the day before the video was recorded. R Ashwin has two daughters, Akhira and Aadhya. (Instagram/rashwin99)

The 37-year-old asked his younger daughter Aadhya, "Aadhya, what game were we seeing yesterday?"

Aadhya first says they watched the Netherlands vs. England match. Then, she and elder sister Akhira correct themselves and say they watched the Australia vs. England match held in Barbados.

"What was your major doubt in the game," Ravichandran Ashwin asks Aadhya.

"It said head-to-head in the TV and I asked you how many heads there are in Australia," she says.

"How many heads are there?" the Chennai-based cricket asks her.

"A lot... 11... More than 11" the two sisters say.

"There's only one," Aadhya says.

The video was titled: “POV: Watching cricket together”.

Watch the adorable video here:

The video has garnered over 3.4 lakh views and over 26,000 'likes'.

R Ashwin is married to Prithi Narayanan. The family is currently holidaying in Europe. Ashwin is not part of the T20 World Cup squad.

His autobiography - "I Have the Streets: A Kutti Cricket Story", written by the veteran cricketer with author Sidharth Monga - hit the stands this week.

All eyes on India vs USA T20 World Cup match

India will play the USA in their third Group A game of the T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Stadium on Wednesday. In their previous game, India had defeated Pakistan in a low-scoring thriller by six runs. USA, powered by Indian-origin Saurabh Netravalkar, beat Pakistan in the last game, the Super Over.

