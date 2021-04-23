Railway pointsman who saved a kid donates half of award money for his education

Mayur Shelke, pointsman at Mumbai's railway station, who saved the life of a six-year-old child, on Thursday announced that he will give half of the rewarded money that he has received to the visually impaired mother of that child for his studies.

On Tuesday afternoon, the staff of the Central Railway had honoured Shelke for his bravery with an award of ₹50,000.

"I will give half of the rewarded money for the child's bright future and his studies. The moment I receive the money, I will immediately hand it over," he said.

Mayur Shelke further informed that the child's mother is blind and the state of their household is also inadequate.

On April 17, the pointsman at the Vangani railway station rushed to save the life of the child who had lost balance while walking with his mother at the platform and fell on the railway tracks, while the train was moving in his direction.

Shelke rushed to rescue the child against a moving train and bundled him onto the platform before saving himself from the train.

The CCTV footage of the incident was shared by the Ministry of Railways.

ANI, in a series of tweets, also shared the rescue video and images of him getting rewarded.

His gesture prompted people to share all sorts of appreciative comments.

Bhai Mayur, ek hi Dil hai. Kitni baar lootega. You literally put your own life to save a child from near certain death and now donating half of what's rightfully yours,” wrote a Twitter user.

"This shows his upbringing ... Salute to his parents for teaching him the values of life and be a better person in the society. There are very few people like him in today's world. For sure he will be an Icon for many," shared another. "Salute to this man," commented a third.

