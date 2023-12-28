Raipur's ‘blue ocean dosa’ raises eyebrows. Would you dare try it?

A food vendor from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, has gone viral on social media after he created a 'blue ocean dosa'. Yes, you read that right. This unusual dish, which has a bright blue colour concerned many people on the Internet. Some even compared this dosa to 'copper sulphate'. ‘Blue ocean dosa’ being prepared in Raipur. (X/@Shashi Iyengar )

"Anyone for blue dosa? Don't know which colouring is used," wrote Shashi Iyengar as he shared the making of this dosa on X. (Also Read: ₹600-640 for a dosa? Mumbai Airport eatery under fire for overpriced menu)

The clip shows a man pouring blue-coloured dosa batter on a pan. He then adds mayonnaise, schezwan sauce, ketchup, vegetables, and cheese as a filling to the dosa. After mixing and spreading it, the vendor cooks it properly and then folds the dish to serve it.

This post was shared on December 25. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views and numerous likes. The post also has several comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to express their shocked reactions.

An individual wrote, "Copper sulphate dosa."

A second added, "Horrifying. Blue and filled with junk.

Overall a poison crepe."

A third commented, "Dosa is one of the best dishes south Indians have perfected. It is made with fermented white rice and easy on your gut. But people find innovative ways to spoil it."

A third shared, "This guy needs to be arrested, please."

"The addition of colour will appeal to customers to this stall, but none of them would enquire about the colour which is being used in the preparation. It should be a thumb rule nowadays. If food is being added with any unnecessary ingredients, simply avoid it. Keep it simple," posted a fourth.