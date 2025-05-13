Rajasthan groom stops wedding midway after receiving call, refuses to take 7th phera; cops intervene

A wedding, nowadays, isn't limited to just the bride and groom performing the rituals. A few instances have taken place over quite some time where a wedding was stopped or paused midway for one or another reason. Recently, something similar happened in Rajasthan, where the groom refused to complete the pheras after receiving a call from a girl, as per a Patrika.com report. (Also Read | Gwalior newlyweds violate traffic rules; groom dances with sword on top of car, bride grooves on bonnet. Watch) The bride and groom started taking the pheras as per the rituals.((Representational))

Rajasthan groom stops pheras midway, refuses to marry

According to the report, the incident took place on Saturday in the Nadoti tehsil of Karauli district in Rajasthan. The preparations for the wedding began late at night. Some guests were eating food while some were taking photos on the stage. The bride and groom started taking the pheras as per the rituals.

Groom received a call during pheras

When the sixth phera was going on, the groom received a call. The seventh phera also started but it wasn't completed as the groom stopped and took off his sehra (turban). He then said that he won't get married. This left the bride and her family shocked. The groom's family was also surprised at his gesture.

Matter taken to police, panchayat

The bride's family then held the groom and his relatives hostage. The police were informed, and they started investigating. Later, both parties refused police action, saying that they would settle the matter between themselves. The matter was taken up by the panchayat.

As per the report, about ₹50 lakh could be given to the bride's side. The call was likely from the groom's girlfriend and on her behest he refused to marry. The money spent by the bride's side was returned. Nadauti police station is keeping an eye on this matter.

Recently, as per a The Times of India report, a 29-year-old woman from Bengaluru was swindled out of ₹5.6 lakh after falling victim to an online matrimonial scam. Fraudsters posing as an NRI groom and his associate tricked her into transferring money under the pretext of helping with customs clearance.

According to the report, the woman was contacted by the man in early March, claiming to be a Canadian citizen of Karnataka origin and a senior executive at a reputed company. Their conversations soon shifted to WhatsApp, where he used a foreign number to communicate.

After a few days of frequent messaging, the man claimed he was flying to India to meet her and sent a photo of a flight ticket. He said he was bringing expensive gifts and a large sum of cash for her.