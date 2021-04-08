Randeep Hooda shares cute pic with pet dog Bambi. People love it

If you’re someone who follows Randeep Hooda on social media, there’s a possibility you’ve seen the adorable pictures of animals that he often shares. A regular among them is his dog named Bambi. Case in point, the latest post shared by the actor.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a sweet pic of himself with Bambi. “I missed you,” he wrote. His share is complete with different hashtags - #BackHome, #Bambi, #PetLove, #desi and #dontbuyadopt.

Since being posted a little over an hour ago, the share has already gathered more than 43,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. From talking about the cuteness of the picture to saying how much they love the name Bambi, people shared all sorts of comments. Many also shared heart emoji to express their reactions.

“Getting back to Dog back home is the best feeling,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww,” said another. “Beautiful,” expressed a third. “So precious,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the cute picture shared by Randeep Hooda?