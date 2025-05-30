‘RCB agar final nahi jeeti toh talaaq’: Woman's dramatic banner grabs eyeballs during IPL playoffs

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) storm into the IPL final for the first time since 2016, fan fervour has reached a fever pitch — and one woman’s dramatic show of support has taken social media by storm. RCB have reached their fourth IPL final, having previously made it in 2009, 2011, and 2016.(X/@Gharkakalesh)

Also read: ‘Iss saal RCB jeet jaye toh …’: X post backfires for Vijay Mallya as internet revives 'return to India' chant

At the Qualifier 1 match between RCB and Punjab Kings (PBKS) held on May 29 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh, a woman in a red saree was seen holding a bright yellow placard with an outrageous pledge. It read, “RCB agar ‘final’ nahi jeeti toh main apne pati ko talaaq dungi,” (tagging herself as @chiraiya_ho and using #KingKohli).

Take a look at the post:

The poster quickly went viral, sparking a wave of laughter and comments across platforms. Many posted laughing emojis, while others chimed in with their own reactions. One user joked, “RCB jeete ya na jeete, inka talaaq hona chahiye.”

Also read: Full list of missing players in IPL Playoffs and their replacements: Buttler, Jansen, Rickelton among unavailable stars

RCB fans have long been known for their passion, but this banner took things up a notch as it spread rapidly online — a mix of cricket fever and desi humour that perfectly captures the energy of this IPL season.

RCB have reached their fourth IPL final, having previously made it in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Only Chennai Super Kings (10) and Mumbai Indians (6) have featured in more finals, while KKR have also made four appearances. Since the introduction of the playoffs system in 2011, every team finishing second in the league stage has gone on to reach the final—RCB have now continued that 15 out of 15 streak.

Also read: ‘Finally became pooja paath type’: Virat Kohli’s lookalike in Odisha temple distributing prasad stuns internet