Search Search
Friday, May 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘RCB agar final nahi jeeti toh talaaq’: Woman's dramatic banner grabs eyeballs during IPL playoffs

ByHT Trending Desk
May 30, 2025 09:23 AM IST

A woman’s bold banner during an RCB match pledging to divorce her husband if the team loses the IPL final has amused fans online.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) storm into the IPL final for the first time since 2016, fan fervour has reached a fever pitch — and one woman’s dramatic show of support has taken social media by storm.

RCB have reached their fourth IPL final, having previously made it in 2009, 2011, and 2016.(X/@Gharkakalesh)
RCB have reached their fourth IPL final, having previously made it in 2009, 2011, and 2016.(X/@Gharkakalesh)

Also read: ‘Iss saal RCB jeet jaye toh …’: X post backfires for Vijay Mallya as internet revives 'return to India' chant

At the Qualifier 1 match between RCB and Punjab Kings (PBKS) held on May 29 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh, a woman in a red saree was seen holding a bright yellow placard with an outrageous pledge. It read, “RCB agar ‘final’ nahi jeeti toh main apne pati ko talaaq dungi,” (tagging herself as @chiraiya_ho and using #KingKohli).

Take a look at the post:

The poster quickly went viral, sparking a wave of laughter and comments across platforms. Many posted laughing emojis, while others chimed in with their own reactions. One user joked, “RCB jeete ya na jeete, inka talaaq hona chahiye.”

Also read: Full list of missing players in IPL Playoffs and their replacements: Buttler, Jansen, Rickelton among unavailable stars

RCB fans have long been known for their passion, but this banner took things up a notch as it spread rapidly online — a mix of cricket fever and desi humour that perfectly captures the energy of this IPL season.

RCB have reached their fourth IPL final, having previously made it in 2009, 2011, and 2016. Only Chennai Super Kings (10) and Mumbai Indians (6) have featured in more finals, while KKR have also made four appearances. Since the introduction of the playoffs system in 2011, every team finishing second in the league stage has gone on to reach the final—RCB have now continued that 15 out of 15 streak.

Also read: ‘Finally became pooja paath type’: Virat Kohli’s lookalike in Odisha temple distributing prasad stuns internet

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘RCB agar final nahi jeeti toh talaaq’: Woman's dramatic banner grabs eyeballs during IPL playoffs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 30, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On