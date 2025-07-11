Redditor reveals harsh truth behind ‘glamourous’ NRI life: ‘Surviving on instant noodles’

An Indian expat's Reddit post about the reality of living abroad is striking a chord online. The post offers a candid look at the not-so-glamorous side of the life of an NRI. An NRI’s post detailing the struggles of living abroad has gone viral on social media. (Unsplash/tompumford)

“Every time I tell my friends back home I live abroad, they think I'm living in a mansion,” the Reddit user wrote.

“Why does everyone back home assume that being an NRI means I’m rolling in money and living in some luxurious palace?” the individual continued, adding, “I’m just here in a tiny apartment, surviving on instant noodles and pretending I know what ‘adulting’ means.”

The person asks other NRIs if they have ever faced a similar situation. “Do you guys get this too, or am I just the only one living the glamorous NRI life?”

What did social media say?

An individual shared, “It's not your fault, mate! We Indians like to brag and set unrealistic expectations in front of relatives and friends. I know someone who drives a garbage truck here in Australia, but a Mustang GT. Everyone thinks he’s incredibly successful by looking at IG stories and posts.”

Another added, “Story of every NRI. Only other NRIs know the reality. Everyone else in India thinks wah bhai, you’ve made it.” A third commented, “This is not their fault. Your predecessor NRIs have set that trend by misleading their friends back home. Chances are that you will follow the footsteps of your predecessors, too.”

A fourth wrote, “It is the different effect of Indian movies projecting about NRI lives like red carpet mansion, Ferrari driving, songs singing and dancing with all-branded clothes at tourist spots. Also, our own predecessors or our generation show off when visiting our homeland. Also, social media projecting our so-called fun NRI lives, all fun and no work, lol.”