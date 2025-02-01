Rishi Sunak joins sasurji Narayana Murthy at Jaipur Lit Fest, aunt-in-law reminds him to do a 'namaste'

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy were among the distinguished attendees at the Jaipur Literature Festival on Saturday, adding to the star-studded lineup of the annual literary event. They were spotted in the front row as Sunak’s mother-in-law, Sudha Murty, author and Rajya Sabha MP, joined her daughter Akshata Murty—also the wife of Sunak—for a discussion titled “My Mother, Myself”. Rishi Sunak and Narayana Murthy attended the Jaipur Literature Festival.(X/@ANI)

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Sunak is seen sitting alongside Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty's sister. The clip also captures a lighthearted moment when Rishi's aunt-in-law prompts him to greet the audience.

Watch the clip here:

A celebration of literature and ideas

The festival, which began on Thursday, will continue until February 3 at the iconic Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur. This year's edition boasts a vibrant mix of literary, political, and artistic discussions. With over 300 celebrated personalities in attendance, the festival serves as a melting pot for ideas and creativity. Attendees can engage with Nobel laureates, Booker Prize winners, and other influential figures from various sectors.

Prominent voices at the festival

The JLF has always been an event that attracts some of the brightest minds across the globe. This year is no different, with a distinguished line-up of speakers and panellists, including the likes of economist Abhijit Banerjee, filmmaker Amol Palekar, human rights activist Kailash Satyarthi, and poet Javed Akhtar. Renowned figures such as US diplomat Eric Garcetti, and former bureaucrat Amitabh Kant will also be engaging in thought-provoking discussions on various contemporary issues.

Rishi Sunak’s tenure

Rishi Sunak, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, made history as the first British-Indian leader when he assumed office in October 2022. However, he resigned in July 2024, paving the way for Keir Starmer, a former barrister, to take over the leadership. Sunak’s participation at the Jaipur Literature Festival was seen as an opportunity for the audience to hear his insights on leadership and his views on current global affairs.