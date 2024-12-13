Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ritika Sajdeh’s anniversary wish for Rohit Sharma: 4 pics that show beautiful celebration of their love

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 13, 2024 04:16 PM IST

India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. She shared four pics that say “love goals”.

India captain Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, often delights fans by sharing glimpses of her life with the cricket superstar through heartfelt Instagram posts. From candid moments to special milestones, she uses the platform to celebrate the most cherished days of their lives. Her latest post, marking their wedding anniversary, has captured the hearts of many online.

Ritika Sajdeh wished a happy anniversary to Rohit Sharma on Instagram. (Instagram/@ritssajdeh)
Ritika Sajdeh wished a happy anniversary to Rohit Sharma on Instagram. (Instagram/@ritssajdeh)

In the touching tribute, Sajdeh expressed her love and admiration for Sharma. This was accompanied by a series of stunning photographs that highlighted their journey together. The heartfelt message and dreamy visuals have left fans swooning, with many calling it the ultimate example of “true couple goals!”

Also Read: Rohit Sharma appears in an ad with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, people are in love with the video: ‘Best couple’

“Happy 9 baby. Best dad, best husband, best friend and the best I could ever wish for,” Sajdeh wrote. She also added a series of emojis to her post.

The first photo that Sajdeh shared shows her with Rohit Sharma and their daughter enjoying on a beach. The words “Welcome Junior” are seen written on a structure behind them. The other three pictures capture more beautiful glimpses of her beautiful family.

Take a look at the post:

Cricketer Rohit Sharma married longtime girlfriend and sports manager Ritika Sajdeh in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Samaira, in 2018. Just a month ago in November, Ritika Sajdeh announced the name of their newborn son in a cryptic Christmas-themed Instagram post. They welcomed their second child on November 15.

Also Read: Ritika Sajdeh celebrates her ‘favourite boy’ Rohit Sharma's birthday with sweet post, unseen pics

In her Instagram story, Sajdeh shared a Christmas-themed family cutout. Each member in the cutout had a name written - Ritika and Rohit were named “Ro” and “Rits”. The daughter figure in the cutout was named “Sammy”, a nickname for their daughter Samaira. The cutout for the boy was named “Ahaan”.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On