Ritika Sajdeh’s anniversary wish for Rohit Sharma: 4 pics that show beautiful celebration of their love

India captain Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, often delights fans by sharing glimpses of her life with the cricket superstar through heartfelt Instagram posts. From candid moments to special milestones, she uses the platform to celebrate the most cherished days of their lives. Her latest post, marking their wedding anniversary, has captured the hearts of many online. Ritika Sajdeh wished a happy anniversary to Rohit Sharma on Instagram. (Instagram/@ritssajdeh)

In the touching tribute, Sajdeh expressed her love and admiration for Sharma. This was accompanied by a series of stunning photographs that highlighted their journey together. The heartfelt message and dreamy visuals have left fans swooning, with many calling it the ultimate example of “true couple goals!”

“Happy 9 baby. Best dad, best husband, best friend and the best I could ever wish for,” Sajdeh wrote. She also added a series of emojis to her post.

The first photo that Sajdeh shared shows her with Rohit Sharma and their daughter enjoying on a beach. The words “Welcome Junior” are seen written on a structure behind them. The other three pictures capture more beautiful glimpses of her beautiful family.

Take a look at the post:

Cricketer Rohit Sharma married longtime girlfriend and sports manager Ritika Sajdeh in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Samaira, in 2018. Just a month ago in November, Ritika Sajdeh announced the name of their newborn son in a cryptic Christmas-themed Instagram post. They welcomed their second child on November 15.

In her Instagram story, Sajdeh shared a Christmas-themed family cutout. Each member in the cutout had a name written - Ritika and Rohit were named “Ro” and “Rits”. The daughter figure in the cutout was named “Sammy”, a nickname for their daughter Samaira. The cutout for the boy was named “Ahaan”.