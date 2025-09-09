‘Road rage, language row, abusive auto drivers’: MP man considers leaving Bengaluru after 10 years

A recent Reddit post by a 38-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh who has lived in Bengaluru for the past ten years has sparked a massive online debate about the changing social fabric of the Karnataka city. The man alleged harassment by locals, claiming his unpleasant experiences have left him considering a move to Lonavala. A man claimed he faced harassment from locals while in Bengaluru. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“After 10 years in Bengaluru, recent incidents have left us traumatised—thinking of moving to Lonavala. Need advice,” a man wrote in a Reddit post. He claimed that while his and his family’s initial stay at the city was peaceful, they had been left “disturbed and traumatised” by some recent incidents.

“But despite our efforts, we’ve faced repeated harassment and unpleasant experiences: Road rage incidents where locals abused us, talked filthy words (for small issue). Issues with landlords/neighbours over small things like parking etc. Being abused by auto drivers, shopkeepers for petty small matters. Feeling helpless because interactions with the police have been bad, unsupportive, very rude. They don’t support the moment you speak English, Hindi and broken Kannada,” the man alleged.

The man continued that they have found Bengaluru hostile in recent years despite their best efforts. He concluded the post by asking if Lonavala is a good place to relocate.

Take a look at the entire port:

Social media advises man to relocate:

An individual posted, “Hey man, I was born in Bangalore. I've lived here for 30 years, and honestly, Bangalore has changed a lot over the past 5 to 6 years. Everyone is so angry, myself included. I go to other cities, and when I talk to people, they talk back in a very sweet manner. That made me realise I have such an angry tone now. I don't know when, why, or how I changed, but I did, maybe this city changed. I changed with it. I don't want to be so angry and frustrated all the time. Even though my entire life is here, Bangalore will always be my home. I'm considering leaving, too. But it's not that easy for me to leave. My family, friends and work are here.. But I will find a way. If you have an option to leave and nothing is tying you down here. I don't know why you're even still thinking about it.”

Another posted, “Move to Noida or Gurugram. No language politics over there.” A third expressed, “Hey man, I had quite a few similar experiences. After I got my WFH job, I moved within 2 months. And I already feel much better. I’d 100% suggest moving out. I have no idea what Lonavala is like. But if you are up for it, I’d suggest South Goa. The residential areas. People and the place — everything is very honest, rooted & beautiful there. Life would be peaceful.”

A fourth wrote, “The whole world has become bitter. Racism is all over. There are definitely some good souls, but numbers have declined drastically. Innocence is lost somewhere in the fast-moving world.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)