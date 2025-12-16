Rob Reiner vs Donald Trump: Epic clash continues after actors' death- a timeline

The killing of actor-director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, stunned Hollywood, and prompted an outpouring of grief across political lines too. But as investigators worked to determine what happened inside the couple’s Los Angeles home, the tragedy quickly became entangled in national politics. US President Donald Trump's Truth Social post on the death of actor and director Rob Reiner on December 15, 2025. (Getty Images via AFP)

President Donald Trump’s decision to publicly link Reiner’s death to the filmmaker’s long-standing criticism of him, without evidence, sparked condemnation from fellow Republicans.

What followed was not a new dispute, but the latest escalation in a years-long, highly public political clash, one that played out largely through interviews, social media, and sharply worded statements.

A timeline of a public political clash

1987: An early professional overlap

Before politics defined their relationship, Michele Singer Reiner photographed Trump for the cover of his 1987 book “The Art of the Deal,” according to AP and NBC News. The connection would later resurface after her death, though it was not acknowledged by Trump in his public comments.

2017: Reiner enters the Trump era as fierce critic

As Trump took office, Reiner emerged as one of Hollywood’s most outspoken Democratic voices. In a 2017 interview with Variety, cited by AP, Reiner called Trump “mentally unfit” to serve as president and “the single-most unqualified human being to ever assume the presidency.”

2017–2024: Opposition becomes defining role

Over the next several years, Reiner became a major Democratic donor and fundraiser, giving more than $150,000 during the 2024 election cycle, according to NBC News. His criticism of Trump remained consistent, public, and often blunt, cementing his status as a political adversary rather than a cultural critic.

September 2025: Reiner denounces political violence

Following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Reiner publicly rejected violence as a response to political disagreement. “I don’t care what your political beliefs are: That’s not acceptable,” he told NBC News.

Trump responded to Kirk’s death by calling it “the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree,” according to AP. His administration later criticized people who politicized or celebrated the killing.

Sunday: Reiner and his wife are found dead

Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home, apparently from stab wounds, authorities said. Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested in connection with the killings as investigators worked to establish motive, according to AP and NBC News.

Monday: Trump’s post ignites backlash

As the investigation unfolded, Trump posted on Truth Social, baselessly suggesting Reiner’s death was linked to anger caused by his opposition to Trump and invoking “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” Authorities have provided no evidence supporting that claim, AP and NBC News reported.

The White House did not respond to questions about what information Trump relied on in making the assertion.

Rep. Thomas Massie called the post “inappropriate and disrespectful,” while Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said the deaths were “a family tragedy, not about politics,” according to AP and NBC News. Rep. Mike Lawler added that the killings should prompt “sympathy and compassion,” not political commentary.

Former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis also criticized the post, calling it “NOT the appropriate response” and pointing to what she described as a double standard in reactions to political violence, AP reported.