RPF officer's quick thinking helps to save a girl's life in Kerala. Watch

A video doing rounds on the internet shows the quick thinking of a Railway Protection Force officer saving a girl's life from coming in between a moving train. The RPF officer is seen standing on the platform as the train passes by in the video that RPF India posted on Twitter. A girl can be seen rushing to get on the train but loses her balance and falls as she tries to enter the moving train. The RPF officer can be seen grabbing the girl and bringing her to safety in less ansecond. The incident took place in Kerala's Tirur district.

In the post's caption, they wrote, "Alert #RPF Head Constable Satheesh acted swiftly and saved a minor girl from going under the wheels of a train when she fell down while trying to board a running train at Tirur railway station. "

Take a look at the post here:

Alert #RPF Head Constable Satheesh acted swiftly and saved a minor girl from going under the wheels of train when she fell down while trying to board a running train at Tirur railway station.#MissionJeewanRaksha #LifeSavingAct #BeResponsible #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/R0iMdas4WX — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) November 11, 2022

This video was shared just a day back. Since then, it has been viewed 2500 times and has several likes and comments. One person in the comments wrote, "Now I understand why RPF jawans closely monitor the trains entering and leaving the stations." A second person said, "Very well done, dear." Others have commended the officer and wrote, "Good Job."