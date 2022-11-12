Home / Trending / RPF officer's quick thinking helps to save a girl's life in Kerala. Watch

RPF officer's quick thinking helps to save a girl's life in Kerala. Watch

trending
Published on Nov 12, 2022 04:22 PM IST

A video shared by RPF India's Twitter handle shows an officer's quick thinking saved a girl's life.

RPF Officer helps girl.(Twitter/@RPF_INDIA)
RPF Officer helps girl.(Twitter/@RPF_INDIA)
ByVrinda Jain

A video doing rounds on the internet shows the quick thinking of a Railway Protection Force officer saving a girl's life from coming in between a moving train. The RPF officer is seen standing on the platform as the train passes by in the video that RPF India posted on Twitter. A girl can be seen rushing to get on the train but loses her balance and falls as she tries to enter the moving train. The RPF officer can be seen grabbing the girl and bringing her to safety in less ansecond. The incident took place in Kerala's Tirur district.

In the post's caption, they wrote, "Alert #RPF Head Constable Satheesh acted swiftly and saved a minor girl from going under the wheels of a train when she fell down while trying to board a running train at Tirur railway station. "

Take a look at the post here:

This video was shared just a day back. Since then, it has been viewed 2500 times and has several likes and comments. One person in the comments wrote, "Now I understand why RPF jawans closely monitor the trains entering and leaving the stations." A second person said, "Very well done, dear." Others have commended the officer and wrote, "Good Job."

rpf kerala girl

