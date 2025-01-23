Menu Explore
50 idli from Rameswaram Cafe or 5000 dish with gold? Man reveals the ‘best one’ in viral video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jan 23, 2025 07:30 AM IST

A man visited four establishments, including Rameswaram Cafe, to taste idlis at varying prices. Which do you think impressed him the most?

Does the flavour of a dish change when its price varies? This is probably the question that led a content creator on the quest to sample idlis across a wide price spectrum. Starting with a humble 5 idli and ending with a luxurious 5,000 version topped with edible gold, his reactions to each dish from various establishments have captivated and intrigued viewers, sparking a conversation online.

<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 or <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000? Which idli do you think tastes better? (Instagram/@cassiusclydepereira)
50 or 5,000? Which idli do you think tastes better?

Instagram user Cassy Pereira wrote, “My first time eating gold,” as he shared the video. It starts with him visiting a roadside shop and trying one idli for 5. His next destination is the famous Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, where he tries the dish for 50.

Also Read: 'Idli chutney no sambhar': IIT-Roorkee blames ‘technical glitch’ for bizarre GATE email greeting

As the video progresses, he visits the Taj Hotel to try idli for 500. The last one he tries is for 5000. This dish is topped with 23-carat edible gold-plated paper and boasts a visually stunning appearance.

While tasting the dishes across various price ranges, he also rates them out of ten. Which dish do you think scored the highest according to the influencer?

Check out the video to know more:

What did social media say?

Expectedly, people had a lot to say about the video. From expressing wonder to joking, there were various comments. An individual declared, “Rs.5 idli is the best I have ever had.” Another added, “Idli is supposed to be 5, bro wasted 5000.”

Also Read: Chocolate idli with strawberry jam? Bengaluru street vendor's bizarre creation angers internet

A third commented, "An unspoken truth is that fast food such as idly, dosa, upma, etc are always the tastiest in a small roadside hotel and the worst in bigger hotels. Reason? Bigger hotels have fridges, so they prepare the raw materials, such as batter, in bulk and store it in the fridge. Small hotels don't have a fridge, so they prepare fresh batter daily.” A fourth wrote, “Selling Idli for 5000rs is an absolute crime even if it's a seven-star hotel.”

Would you try an idli that costs 5,000?

