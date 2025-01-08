Bizarre GATE email with strange greeting sparks confusion online: ‘Is this a joke’

A user took to Reddit and shared a screenshot of an unusual email that he claimed to have received from the GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) administration. The post quickly went viral, triggering a flurry of memes and humorous responses on social media. The user, puzzled by the email's content, shared a screenshot.(Reddit/@No_Yogurt8713)

The user, baffled by the content of the email, captioned his post, “I got this official mail from GATE. Is this intentional? How can they make such a mistake?” The screenshot attached to the post contained a strange and out-of-place greeting that read: “Dear IDLI CHUNTNEY NO SAMBHAR,” followed by the message, “GATE 2025 Admit Cards are now available to download from the GOAPS portal.”

While the email seemed to be a mistake, with an odd combination of words that made little sense in context, the credibility of the claim has not been verified by Hindustan Times.

The bizarre message quickly went viral, with users expressing confusion and amusement. One user responded, “He's true, I received the same. Some must have done something messed up.” Another user commented, “Is this some joke?”

Take a look at the post:

The mix-up has sparked widespread humour, with social media users turning the error into a meme sensation. Many joked about the email’s odd phrasing and questioned how such a mistake could occur in an official communication from a prominent examination body.

A user wrote, “Hello. IDLI CHUTNEY NO SAMBHAR, From SARSON DA SAAG AND MAKKI DI ROTI.”

A user quipped, “I hope it's orange chutney otherwise it would be an utter waste to be stuck with white chutney and no sambhar”

Another added, “Unpaid intern at it.”

A user committed, “That intern should get a raise at IT cell.”

