Russia's first AI-powered humanoid robot falls on stage during debut in Moscow. Watch

Russia’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-powered humanoid robot had an embarrassing debut this week after it tumbled face-first onto the stage during its first public appearance in Moscow. The incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral on social media platforms. The robot, named AIdol, was introduced at a technology event on Monday.(X/@Gerashchenko_en)

According to a report by Newsweek, the robot, named AIdol, was introduced at a technology event on Monday. As the robot was being led on stage by two staff members to the soundtrack from the film ‘Rocky’, it lost its balance and crashed onto the floor, leaving several pieces behind on the stage.

Video footage of the incident shared on X shows event staff rushing to cover the fallen robot with a black cloth as it is dragged off the floor.

Take a look below:

The fall was later attributed to calibration issues, and the company maintains that the incident occurred during the robot’s testing phase. “I hope that this mistake will turn into an experience,” Vladimir Vitukhin, CEO of Russian robotics firm Idol, said. “This is real-time learning, when a good mistake turns into knowledge, and a bad mistake turns into experience,” he added, as quoted by Newsweek.

(Also Read: Robot spotted running across Dubai street in viral video: ‘Rushing to pee? Looking for a job?’)

Social media reactions

Meanwhile, the video of the incident sparked a wave of reactions online. While some users mocked the robot’s clumsy gait, others defended the effort.

“I am sorry, but the Russian AI robot takes a few awkward steps, then faceplants spectacularly, crumpling to the floor amid gasps from the audience. The presenter scrambles to help, and there's a hasty blackout curtain drop at the end to hide the embarrassment. Classic,” one user wrote.

“They did a great job of emulating the shuffle of a geriatric that's had too much vodka," commented another.

“Not bad for a first try. We've been working on this for years in the States and some of the early attempts weren't much better. I really like that it came apart when it fell and they were ready with the black curtain - which failed to hide the debris,” wrote a third user.

“Robotics is hard. I am glad to see bold entrepreneurs from other countries are stepping up. It's always challenging to try. It's easy to fail. And failing publicly humbles you, which fuels the true entrepreneurs to keep going, keep trying,” commented another.

(Also Read: China unveils 'ghostlike' jellyfish robot designed for stealthy underwater monitoring)

About AIdol

According to its developers, the robot operates on a 48-volt battery that can power up to six hours of continuous activity. Currently, it contains 77% Russian-made components, a figure the company aims to increase to 93% in future models, as reported by Newsweek.

Equipped with 19 servomotors, AIdol can display more than a dozen basic emotions and hundreds of micro-expressions. Its silicone skin is designed to replicate human facial reactions. “The robot can smile, think, and be surprised—just like a person,” Vitukhin said during the presentation.