Sachin Tendulkar gives LBW a new meaning for Anant and Radhika. See his sweet post

Sachin Tendulkar attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on March 1 with his wife Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar. After the three-day gala concluded on March 3, the cricket legend took to Instagram to share a picture of the couple and extended his ‘best wishes’ to them. He also cleverly infused a term used in cricket to talk about the couple. Sachin Tendulkar shared this picture of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Instagram. (Instagram/@sachintendulkar)

“The ‘LBW’ here stands for Love, Blessings, and Wishes for Anant and Radhika! Best wishes to the beautiful couple,” wrote Sachin Tendulkar while sharing a picture on Instagram.

The picture shows Anant in a black suit while Radhika in a gown, walking hand in hand during their pre-wedding celebrations.

The post was shared a few minutes ago on Instagram. It has since collected lakhs of likes. Many Instagram users even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

For Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala, Tendulkar wore a printed black shirt, grey jeans, black sneakers and a pair of brown tinted sunglasses. His wife opted for a light blue shirt, matching trousers, and completed her look with heels and a pair of grey sunglasses, while their daughter Sara sported an all-black look. She wore a full-sleeved top with a zip at the neckline and teamed it with black flared trousers, black flats and a beige handbag.