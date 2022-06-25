Sachin Tendulkar shares how India's 1983 World Cup win inspired him, posts pics

The 1983 World Cup, where India lifted the trophy for the first time, changed the country’s landscape of cricket completely. On this day, the Indian team, led by Kapil Dev, beat two-time champions West Indies at Lord’s. Expectedly, on this special day, various social media platforms are abuzz with different kinds of posts celebrating the historic win. Amid those, a post by former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has captured people’s attention.

“Some moments in life inspire you & make you dream. On this day in 1983, we won the World Cup for the first time. I knew right then, that’s what I wanted to do too!” he shared. He also posted two images.

The first picture shows Kapil Dev lifting the trophy in 1983. The second image is a scene from Ranveer Singh-starrer film 83 which is based on this landmark moment of Indian cricket.

Take a look at the post that Sachin Tendulkar shared:

The Master Blaster posted the share about two hours ago. Since being shared, it has already gathered over 1.7 lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“And then you did it too. GOAT,” wrote an Instagram user. “India got recognition of cricket from this world cup,” shared another. “A hero was born,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Sachin Tendulkar?