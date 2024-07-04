Sakshi Dhoni celebrates wedding anniversary with collage of MS Dhoni's throwback pics

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is celebrating his 15th wedding anniversary. To mark the occasion, his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, shared a sweet collage that shows pictures of her and Dhoni from their younger days. A fan club of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also shared a heartwarming video of the couple cutting a cake. The picture shows Sakshi Dhoni with MS Dhoni in Italy. (Instagram/@sakshisingh_r)

“Starting our 15th year,” Sakshi Dhoni wrote in an Instagram post. The image she shared shows snippets of their lives. One photo shows them dancing together, while another captures Dhoni holding Ziva with a smile on his face.

Take a look at Sakshi Dhoni’s post here:

The fan club wrote, “Happy 15th Wedding Anniversary MS Dhoni & Sakshi, " and posted a video showing the couple sharing a light-hearted moment.

Check out the viral video here:

MS Dhoni, got married to Sakshi Singh Dhoni (then Sakshi Rawat) on July 4, 2010 in a closed-kit ceremony. The wedding, which reportedly came as a surprise to even some of his teammates, was a private affair held at Vishranti Resort, Dehradun. After a few years in 2015, the couple welcomed their daughter, Ziva Dhoni, who has since become a social media sensation with her adorable appearances at cricket matches.

In his 20 years of cricketing career, Dhoni has achieved a lot, including ICC trophies and IPL titles. This year, he also stepped down from captaincy of CSK, leaving behind a legacy to be proud of. Dhoni, a notoriously private person, often spends his day at his farmhouse in Ranchi.

