 Salman Khan 'boxes' with Dubai millionaire YouTuber Money Kicks: 'That hug hurt'
Monday, May 20, 2024
Salman Khan ‘boxes’ with Dubai millionaire YouTuber Money Kicks: ‘That hug hurt’

ByVrinda Jain
May 20, 2024 02:55 PM IST

Rashid Belhasa, a YouTuber, playfully sparred with Salman Khan, capturing the fun in a short video.

Salman Khan and Dubai millionaire Rashid Belhasa, also known as Money Kicks, recently shared a moment in a 'boxing match' that has taken the internet by storm. Belhasa, a YouTuber, playfully sparred with Salman Khan, capturing the fun in a short video. Since its upload, the video has become a sensation as it captured the attention of many.

Snapshot of Salman Khan with Rashid Belhasa.
Snapshot of Salman Khan with Rashid Belhasa.

While posting the clip, in the caption of the post, Belhasa wrote, "My older brother, I was sparring with him. You might think he was wrestling with me, but he was just hugging me, but that hug hurt @beingsalmankhan."

In the video, the scene is set in a cosy home-like space where Salman Khan and Belhasa engage in a lighthearted and humorous interaction. The Dabangg actor playfully has a mock fight with Belhasa. As Salman pretends to punch Belhasa, the YouTuber hilariously hides his face in response. The video ends with the two sharing a warm hug, clearly amused by the playful situation. (Also Read: boAt co-founder Aman Gupta meets Salman Khan in Dubai: ‘Amar Prem nahee Aman Prem’)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to two million views. The post also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were amused to see the light hearted banter. (Also Read: Salman Khan reveals why he will never let this person write a book on him: ‘The amount she knows about me’)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "It's very beautiful to see both of your relationships, and I am very happy."

A second said, "Nice, brother, you both are looking awesome."

"Lots of love for bhaijaan," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "OMG, they both are looking so cute."

A fifth added jokingly, "Did you get scared of Salman bhai's hug?"

Many others reacted to the video using heart emojis and fire emojis.

