Serene clip of doggo named Watson falling asleep may ‘lower your blood pressure’

Are you someone who watches adorable animal videos to relax? Do you spend a whole lot of your free time on the Internet looking for said cute clips? If so, then search no further because here is a recording of a doggo falling asleep which may seem tailor-made for you. However, don't just take our word for it. Watch the video for yourself to find out.

Musician and podcast host Hrishikesh Hirway shared this 27-second-long clip on his official Twitter account on January 8. "If you need to lower your blood pressure, here’s a 27-second video of Watson falling asleep," reads the caption shared alongside the recording.

The video shows the grey-furred pooch laying down. Watson's eyes start closing slowly as the clip begins. By the end of the recording, it seems as if the cute canine has drifted off to dreamland.

Check out the video here:

If you need to lower your blood pressure, here’s a 27-second video of Watson falling asleep. pic.twitter.com/JVLSjRO1We — Hrishikesh Hirway (@HrishiHirway) January 7, 2021

If you're left 'awwing' having seen that clip, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. The recording currently has over 34,100 views. The tweet in itself has accumulated nearly 2,000 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here's what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, "Wow, I didn’t realize I needed this".

Another individual wrote, "Thank you". "Needed that; thanks!" read one comment under the share.

A Twitter user similarly stated, "Ahhhhh. Thanks. I needed that," while somebody else proclaimed, "I actually started matching his breathing and calmed down".

What are your thoughts on this?