‘SF and Bangalore are not comparable’: Techie critiques India’s startup capital, internet reacts

Evaluating the startup landscapes of San Francisco and Bengaluru, a tech professional highlighted key disparities that separate the two prominent cities. On X, the executive outlined how San Francisco excels at capital absorption, ungated professional networks, and an effortless daily lifestyle that lets entrepreneurs focus solely on innovation. Though optimistic about Bengaluru’s long-term promise, the professional questioned when the city could realistically match that benchmark. The techie’s post has prompted various responses on X. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“SF and Bangalore are not comparable,” Kunal Gandhi, who works as India lead for US-based Eigen Labs, wrote on X.

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Explaining his remark, he continued, “The ambition, scale, capital, and ability to absorb failure are infinitely different in SF. Access in SF is ungated. Everyone wants you to succeed,” adding, “Also, it is a quintessential American city. Life outside is hassle-free. All you need to worry about is locking in and building.”

In the following lines, he expressed his view of the Indian city. “Can Bangalore get there? For sure. But in the current context, it's impossible to define that timeline. Bangalore has a lead in dosa. But I am sure some robot startup will perfect that soon.”