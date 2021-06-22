Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter

Tweeple never shy away from creating entertaining and hilarious meme trends on the micro-blogging site every now and then. It was not that long ago when netizens churned out some rib-tickling memes from Amrita Rao’s 'Jal Lijiye' dialogue from the movie Vivah. This time, a scene from Karan Johar’s iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has caught the eye of the meme-makers and the results are hilarious.

The scene features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a rain-drenched scenario where Kajol’s character Anjali gets a proposal from Rahul played by Khan. The template has now been circulating around with some relatable as well funny captions. So sit back and enjoy these new giggle-worthy memes and forward them to your friends too:

Forgetting this may result in mummy ki chappal

Masala peeste time mixer grinder ka dhakkan pakde aap pic.twitter.com/dWOzHJbyIW — Memewati (@memewatiDT) June 20, 2021

Some Vitamin dhoop

Jaadu giving powers to Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya : pic.twitter.com/VNebskAukS — An_Idiot_Tale (@tale_idiot) June 21, 2021

A superpower all moms have

Indian moms checking fever hai ya nahi. pic.twitter.com/Vytutt5wch — Pappi bhai (@hahaharsshh) June 21, 2021

The perfect partner doesn’t exi….

when she says she prefers Dal makhani over pizza. pic.twitter.com/veIQ3mxqmf — Diaaa (@JoshiDiya_) June 21, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo approves

when she chooses water over Coca-Cola pic.twitter.com/hI0q1tyTPd — Arman (@_m_c_q) June 21, 2021

Quality conversations on the way

When she equally likes art films and commercial movies pic.twitter.com/Ya3OEa9jy0 — Pranjal Poddar (@casual_pranjal) June 21, 2021

Did you relate to any of these memes?