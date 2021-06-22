Home / Trending / Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter
The scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is the new meme on Twitter.(Twitter@memewatiDT)
The scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is the new meme on Twitter.(Twitter@memewatiDT)
trending

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham scene sparks new meme trend on Twitter

‘Jal Lijiye’ memes can take a backseat as this Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the new hit on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:56 PM IST

Tweeple never shy away from creating entertaining and hilarious meme trends on the micro-blogging site every now and then. It was not that long ago when netizens churned out some rib-tickling memes from Amrita Rao’s 'Jal Lijiye' dialogue from the movie Vivah. This time, a scene from Karan Johar’s iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has caught the eye of the meme-makers and the results are hilarious.

The scene features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in a rain-drenched scenario where Kajol’s character Anjali gets a proposal from Rahul played by Khan. The template has now been circulating around with some relatable as well funny captions. So sit back and enjoy these new giggle-worthy memes and forward them to your friends too:

Forgetting this may result in mummy ki chappal

Some Vitamin dhoop

A superpower all moms have

The perfect partner doesn’t exi….

Cristiano Ronaldo approves

Quality conversations on the way

Did you relate to any of these memes?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan-kajol kabhi khushi kabhie gham twitter + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.