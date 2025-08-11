'She never stops smiling': Mumbai woman’s post on mom selling vada pav in 5 languages wins hearts

A LinkedIn post by a woman from Mumbai is going viral for all the right reasons. In her post, she shared the inspiring story of her mother, who has been running a vada pav stall outside the BMC Hospital for the past 11 years. A Mumbai woman celebrated her mother’s vada pav stall and multilingual magic in a viral LinkedIn post.(@Ishika Dhanmeher/LinkedIn)

The viral post shared by Ishika Dhanmeher is winning hearts.

In the post, she shares how her mother sells vada pav and speaks five languages.

She revealed that things were not easy at the beginning. Her mother faced many problems, from her stall being broken to items being stolen, and even being stopped by hospital staff. People around her doubted her, simply because she was a woman trying to do something on her own.

"But she didn’t stop. She didn’t complain. She proved her food was hygienic. She told them it’s all made at home, by her. And slowly, she made them love her," she wrote.

Connects with people in 5 languages:

According to Dhanmeher, one of the things that makes her mother special is how she connects with people. She speaks five languages (Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, Telugu, and even some English), even though she never had a formal education.

“She’s sharp. She never stops smiling. And she loves what she does,” she wrote.

Dhanmeher further mentions that her mother treats everyone with kindness. She listens, she talks, and she understands people in the language they are most comfortable with.

“Every time I visit her stall, I see people excited just to talk to her. Like they’re meeting an old friend,” she adds.

Check out the post here:

Internet reacts:

The LinkedIn post quickly gained attention, with many people praising the mother’s resilience, warmth, and ability to connect across languages.

One of the users, Nikhilesh Datta Banik, commented, "A proud daughter of a remarkable woman entrepreneur, truly inspiring!".

A second user, Sayani Mukherjee, commented, "A true Superwoman raising another".

Another user, Ravisha Nautiyal, commented, "Hats off to your mother! Building relationships and maintaining them is crucial not just for business but also for growth, your mother is an inspiration!".

Dhanmeher's post not only celebrated her mother's journey but reminded us all that success doesn't always come with titles; sometimes, it comes with heart, hustle, and a smile that never fades.