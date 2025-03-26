She refuses a picture with him, doctor husband allegedly tries pushing her off Hawaii cliff: ‘Serious injuries to head'

A doctor was arrested by the Honolulu Police Department allegedly for trying to push his wife off a cliff and hitting her with a rock in Hawaii. According to Hawaii News, the man allegedly attacked his partner after she refused to click a picture with him. A lookout notice was issued by police about the man who allegedly tried pushing his wife off a cliff. (Honolulu Police Department)

Police department’s lookout notice:

Soon after the incident, the Honolulu Police Department issued a statement asking the public for assistance locating Gerhardt Konig of Maui. The department alleged that he attempted to push his wife off a hiking trail while in Oahu. Allegedly, he also hit her head with a rock. The police informed Konig's wife was in critical condition while being transported to a hospital.

At that time, the police described the suspect as “46 years old, 5’9”, 160 lbs. and has brown hair and green eyes.” Later, in another update, the department informed the public that Konig was located and eventually arrested after a brief foot pursuit. The department added, “Charges are pending.”

What went down between the couple?

According to Hawaii News, Konig and his wife were on a popular Windward Oahu hiking trail. After she allegedly refused to take a picture, the 46-year-old tried to push her around 10 am. Later, he picked a rock and hit her head with it. According to sources, as cited by the outlet, he also tried to prick his wife with syringes.

The outlet reported, citing the emergency services, that Konig’s 36-year-old wife has suffered serious injuries to her head and face.

Konig works with Maui Health, reported the outlet. He works across various medical facilities. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is an anesthesiologist, prior to which he was a professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.