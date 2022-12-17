Home / Trending / Shefali Shah posts video of big cat resting beside safari vehicle as another looks on

Shefali Shah posts video of big cat resting beside safari vehicle as another looks on

trending
Published on Dec 17, 2022 08:12 PM IST

Shefali Shah took to Instagram to share the video showing two big cats.

The image is taken from Shefali Shah's Instagram video that shows a big cat beside a safari vehicle.(Instagram/@shefalishahofficial)
The image is taken from Shefali Shah's Instagram video that shows a big cat beside a safari vehicle.(Instagram/@shefalishahofficial)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Safari goers get the chance to observe wildlife in their natural habitat. When recorded and shared online, those videos of their encounters leave people stunned and amused. Case in point, this video showing two big cats that was posted by Shefali Shah a bit over an hour ago on Instagram.

“This magnificence... huh!” she wrote, indicating her surprise at the incident. The video opens to a safari vehicle standing at the side of the road. A big cat is seen slowly approaching the vehicle and then sitting beside it. The video gets even more amusing when the camera pans to show another one sitting at a distance and looking at the camera.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the clip has received close to 12,000 views and counting. The post has also accumulated more than 1,000 likes. The video further prompted people to share various comments.

Here are some of the comments that people shared while reacting to Shefali Shah’s video.

“Insane ! Wow !” posted an Instagram user. “Wowwwww,” expressed another. “When real lioness meets OTT's lioness (DCP vartika Chaturvedi) there is no doubt that real lioness has fallen in front of you,” commented a third. A few also wrote “Wow” to showcase their reactions. What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video shefali shah
viral video shefali shah

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out