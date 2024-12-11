Shocking text of dentist to wife he is accused of fatally poisoning revealed: ‘For the record, I…’

A series of texts that a Colorado dentist had sent to his wife before her death has shocked the internet. Dr James Craig is accused of killing his wife by poisoning her protein shakes with drugs which he reportedly purchased online. The dentist is accused of buying poison online to kill his wife by mixing it in her protein shakes. (Aurora Police)

What did he send?

According to the Telegraph, Dr Craig sent several texts checking on his wife, Angela Craig, who had said she was feeling unwell. However, things took a darker turn when his wife, during their conversation, said, "I feel drugged."

Dr Craig replied, "Given our history I know that must be triggering. Just for the record, I didn’t drug you.”

Angela Craig’s sister later told the police that Dr Craig had once drugged his wife about five years before her death. At that time, he claimed that he did so because he had planned to kill himself with a lethal injection and didn't want her to save him.

"Questionable online searches"

Police claimed that Dr Craig started poisoning his wife on March 6 last year. They also found several online searches related to poisons and whether they can be detected in the human body after death.

Screenshots of his search history, which were included in his court documents, showed his questionable searches.

“How many grams of pure arsenic will kill a human?” he Googled. He also searched, "Is arsenic detectable in autopsy?”.

Reportedly, he later ordered and received potassium cyanide. He told the supplier that he needed it to perform “craniofacial reconstruction”. However, his business partner, Dr Ryan Redfearn, raised suspicions when he told the nursing staff that Dr Craig had no reason to order cyanide for their practice.

New charges

In addition to the charge of killing his wife, police also accused him of attempting to solicit a fellow inmate to kill a detective working with the Aurora police force.

The dentist is further accused of asking another inmate to forge a diary and place it inside his family home to make it seem like his wife has taken her own life.

Dr Craig has pleaded not guilty.