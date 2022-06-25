Shraddha Arya’s video on how people walk in Mumbai during rains sparks laughter

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is an avid Instagram user. Her Insta page is filled with various kinds of videos. While some of them give a glimpse of her personal and profession life to fans, others showcase her being funny while acting out random real-life situations. Just like the one showcased in her latest share. In her recent post, she shared how people in Mumbai walk during rains. If you are someone from the city, there is a possibility you may end up relating to the video.

“How we walk in MUMBAI during Rains!!!” she wrote while sharing the video. Along with the caption, she also added multiple hashtags, including #MonsoonReels and #SareeReels.

The video opens to show Shraddha Arya in a beautiful saree with her back towards the camera. She is seen standing with an umbrella in a muddy road. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at what she does to showcase how Mumbaikars walk in rains.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 18 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated over 1.9 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also showcased their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

“Ha ha ha. Where did you find this from?” wrote an Instagram user. “This is sooooo cutteeeeeeee,” posted another. “How cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?