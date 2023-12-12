Shubman Gill demands his shirt back from Ishan Kishan, Insta exchange goes viral

Cricketer Ishan Kishan took to Instagram to share two images that show him flaunting a blue shirt. The post attracted comments from many, including one from Kishan’s co-player and friend Ꮪhubman Gill. His comment left people in splits. Shubman Gill took to Instagram to comment on this picture of Ishan Kishan. (Instagram/@ishankishan23)

Ishan Kishan wrote “Blueprint” as the caption of his Instagram post and shared the images. Both the pictures show him in a blue and black chequered shirt. While reacting to the post, Ꮪhubman Gill cheekily wrote, “Bhai shirt toh wapis de deta [You could have given me back my shirt].”

Take a look at this Instagram exchange between the cricketers:

The post was shared some 19 hours ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 8.3 lakh likes. The post has further prompted people to share varied comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the post:

“Kabhi wo churate hai to Khabi aap [At times he steals it and at times you],” wrote an Instagram user referencing an older post where Ishan Kisan demanded his shirt back from Shubman Gill. “Why are you guys so cute,” added another. “Love this,” commented a third. Many reacted to the post with laughing out loud emoticons.