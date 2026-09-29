‘Sick leave is some kind of investment’: Woman works through illness, takes day off for friend’s birthday

A woman’s amusing take on sick leave has struck a chord with social media users after she revealed that she went to work despite feeling unwell, only to use her leave later to attend a friend’s birthday celebration. A woman shared how she had treated sick leave like an investment and saved it instead of taking time off when ill. (Instagram/muskan.y20)

Taking to Instagram, Muskan shared a video explaining how she views sick leave as something that should be “protected” rather than used simply because she is ill.

(Also read: ‘Medical certificate or are you okay?’: Man says manager’s response to sick leave reveals company culture)

‘Sick leave is some kind of investment’ Recalling what happened, Muskan said, "You know guys, I really feel like there's something wrong with my brain, because the way my brain understands sick leave, right? Because the other day I was actually sick, like I was feeling so horrible. I had a headache, I was exhausted, I couldn't get out of bed. And what would a normal person do that day? Okay, call into work and say, 'I'm sick, I can't come in, sick leave'. What did I do? I didn't take sick leave. I thought, 'No, I can still work'. So I got ready, went to work, took two Nurofen tablets, and that's it. Because, you know, sick leave isn't meant to be used just when you're sick, according to me. Because in my mind, sick leave is some kind of investment that needs to be protected. And I protected it, I really did!"

She then revealed that although she worked through her illness on Monday, she eventually took sick leave later that week for an entirely different reason.

"All of this happened on Monday. On Friday, I took sick leave because it was my friend's birthday and I was so happy! I was so happy, and my paycheque came in that day too. Like, the day I was enjoying my friend's party, I was so happy. And today I'm realising that I did something wrong, because my headache didn't go away for two days. But, you know, even if I had stayed home that day, what would I have even done, man? It was fine, man. It's fine."

The clip was shared with the caption: "I’m not saving my sick leave for when I’m sick… I’m saving it for when I’m sick of work"

Watch the clip here: