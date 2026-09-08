‘Medical certificate or are you okay?’: Man says manager’s response to sick leave reveals company culture
A man explained how a manager’s response to sick leave could reveal whether a workplace was supportive.
A man has sparked a conversation online after sharing what he believes is a simple way to judge the work culture of a company: pay attention to how a manager responds when an employee takes sick leave.
In a video shared on Instagram, Kashi Viswanath suggested that the difference between a supportive workplace and an unhealthy one can sometimes become apparent when an employee informs their manager that they will be away from work for a few days because they are unwell.
The video has resonated with social media users, with several agreeing that a manager’s reaction in such situations can reveal a lot about how employees are treated at work.
How managers respond to sick leave
Explaining his point in the video, Viswanath said, "Bro, here’s a simple test to figure out how good the company you work for really is. If you take two or three days of sick leave, does your manager say, “Okay, send me your medical certificate,” or, “The work has stopped, what are we going to do now?” Or does your manager call to check on you and ask, “Are you okay? Are you feeling well? Do you need any support?” There’s only a small difference between these two reactions, but it says a lot about the kind of workplace we work in."
(Also read: Man shares rule for surviving corporate life without giving up hobbies: ‘Get your job done’)
His message highlights the contrast between managers who immediately focus on documentation or unfinished work and those who first check on an employee’s health and ask whether they need help.
According to the video, while the difference between the two responses may appear small, it can reflect a larger difference in workplace culture, particularly when it comes to trust, empathy and how organisations treat employees during difficult moments.
The clip was shared with the caption, "Your sick leave is check of company culture"
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts
The post has received several reactions from Instagram users, many of whom agreed with the point made in the video.
One user wrote, "This says a lot about company culture." Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "This says a lot about company culture." A third person commented, "This is actually so true." Another user summed up their view in a few words, saying, "Trust your employees."
(Also read: Indian man in Germany praises supportive work culture after month-long vacation: ‘Everyone is so helpful’)
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. He primarily covers offbeat, trending and human-interest stories, with a focus on emerging social media trends, online conversations and real-world incidents that capture public attention. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal works on identifying and developing fast-moving digital stories, adding context and journalistic perspective to viral moments while maintaining accuracy, clarity and readability for online audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. Beyond journalism, he has a keen interest in history and sports and enjoys expanding his general knowledge.Read More